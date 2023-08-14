(The Center Square) — Former President Donald Trump was indicted for the fourth time Monday night, this time on charges related to the 2020 election in Georgia.
A Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury indicted the former president on 10 counts of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, which narrowly went to President Joe Biden. Also facing indictment could be Trump allies such as former New York Mayor Rudi Guiliani.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat who pledged after being elected in 2020 that she’d investigate election-interference charges in a letter to state officials, started the investigation in February 2021 that resulted in the yet-to-be-released 10-count indictment.
Reuters reported earlier on Monday that Fulton County officials posted and later removed information detailing charges in the case, including conspiracy to commit impersonation of a public officer, solicitation of violation of oath by public office and false statements and writings.
Trump's attorneys blasted the Fulton County District Attorney's office for the reported leak, which occurred before the grand jury proceedings had finished. They maintained the incident suggested the case was mired in constitutional errors.
Trump, the frontfunner for the GOP nomination for president in 2024, has also been indicted in New York, Florida and Washington, D.C.