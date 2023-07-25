Florida State of the State

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures as he gives his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives Tuesday, March 7.

 Phil Sears / AP Photo

(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in a car crash Tuesday morning, but was not injured.

DeSantis is a top Republican presidential nominee who is actively campaigning. He is second in the primary race behind frontrunner and former President Donald Trump. 

“This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee," DeSantis campaign spokesperson Bryan Griffin told reporters in a statement. "He and his team are uninjured.

"We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail," Griffin added. 