(The Center Square) – The chairman of the U.S. House Oversight Committee said Tuesday that he is begin proceedings to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress for not producing a memo related to the agency's investigation into President Joe Biden.
U.S. Rep. James Comer said the FBI's decision to withhold the document is "unacceptable."
“Today, the FBI informed the Committee that it will not provide the unclassified documents subpoenaed by the Committee," Comer said. "The FBI’s decision to stiff-arm Congress and hide this information from the American people is obstructionist and unacceptable."
As The Center Square previously reported, the House Oversight Committee has been investigating President Biden and his son's business dealings in China and whether President Biden illegally or unethically benefited from those transactions and is compromised because of them.
"While I have a call scheduled with FBI Director Wray tomorrow to discuss his response further, the Committee has been clear in its intent to protect Congressional oversight authorities and will now be taking steps to hold the FBI Director in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a lawful subpoena," he added. "Americans deserve the truth, and the Oversight Committee will continue to demand transparency from this nation’s chief law enforcement agency."
Last month, Comer said the committee was investigating nine Biden family members after it received more financial documents from the Treasury Department.
Comer says that large sums were transferred from at least one Chinese company that ended up in bank accounts controlled by the Biden nexus.
"Thousands of pages of financial records related to the Biden family, their companies, and associates’ business schemes were made available to members of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, which confirm the importance of this investigation," Comer said then.