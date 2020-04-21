The U.S. economy has experienced an unprecedented increase in unemployment in the last six weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. The changes in the U.S. labor market have been so rapid and unprecedented. As a result, the unemployment rate from the Bureau of Labor Statistics has quickly become inaccurate for describing current conditions, especially at the state level. As a result, economists have produced various real-time unemployment estimates to get a better look at current conditions.
50 Economy’s state real-time unemployment estimates are current through April 11 and range from a low of 8.2% in South Dakota to top rates over 26% for Michigan (26.0%), Pennsylvania (26.1%) and Kentucky (26.2%).
These state estimates are calculated using baseline Bureau of Labor Statistics data from the week ending March 14. The BLS data was adjusted to add in workforce dropouts that occurred in March, when more than a million American workers lost employment but were recategorized as out of the workforce. These dropouts are unemployed by the normal use of the term, which is now probably more in line with BLS’ U-6 unemployment. Finally, this baseline level of BLS unemployment, which is current through March 14, was dramatically increased by adding in four weeks of Department of Labor initial unemployment claims from March 14-April 11.
The example calculation for Michigan is below.
Real-time unemployment rates are not indicative of long-run state economic performance. They vary primarily based upon how rapidly and intensively the coronavirus pandemic affected a state’s economy, how susceptible the state economy is to social distancing responses, and how robustly state officials imposed public health measures that resulted in short-run employment loss.
However, states will need to proactively mitigate the fiscal and economic crisis caused by the pandemic and prepare for an economic recovery. Strong measures are needed to encourage job growth and business formation once the health crisis ends. Millions of Americans will pour back into the labor force, and those who cannot return to their former jobs need to be able to find a new way to provide for themselves and their families.
Federal economic relief, such as the CARES Act, has been enacted to tide over American businesses and families for as long as possible in order to get past the pandemic. State and local public policy relief is the critical next step to ensure that once economies re-open, Americans get back to work as quickly as possible.