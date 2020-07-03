FILE - Virus Outbreak Indiana Reopens

(The Center Square) – States with fewer restrictions are doing better economically than states that put in place more stringent lockdowns to slow the spread COVID-19, according to an analysis of jobs data by 50economy.org.

Comparisons of total jobs in U.S. states between May 2020 and May 2019 show Utah (-4.8 percent), Arizona (-5.7), Idaho (-5.9), Arkansas (-7.1), Nebraska (-7.1) and Texas (-7.2) shed the fewest jobs year-over-year, the analysis shows. All of these states have Republican governors who took less aggressive approaches to restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Texas and Arizona are among a handful of states that have seen spikes in new cases.

Hawaii (-20.1), Michigan (-19.2), New York (-18.3), Nevada (-17.3), Vermont (-17.1), New Jersey (-16.5) and Massachusetts (-16.4) shed the most jobs, year-over-year. All of these states but Vermont and Massachusetts have Democratic governors and many put in place some of the strictest lockdowns in place.

"You can see in the rankings that red states/less severe shutdown states are outperforming blue states/more severe shutdowns," Michael Lucci, president and publisher of 50economy.org, told The Center Square in an email, noting that the data is from May but he expects the trends to hold. "Michigan and New York are performing particularly poorly. The entire northeast corridor lags, as we would expect with the shutdowns and virus impact."

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that the U.S. economy added 4.8 million jobs in June, breaking a record that was set just in May, when 2.7 million jobs were added as states started easing business restrictions that were put in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Despite the May and June jobs numbers, 19.3 million workers were receiving unemployment benefits as of June 20, according to the Department of Labor.

"Year-over-year, there are losses across the board," Lucci said. "Construction and manufacturing are performing relatively better. So are education and health services, as would be expected. Leisure and hospitality along with a number of other services are performing relatively worse."

Construction saw a 4.4 percent in total jobs between May 2020 and May 2019. Manufacturing saw a 5.8 percent drop while education and health services declined by 5.6 percent.

The leisure and hospitality sector dropped 27.1 percent of its jobs, even though of the 4.8 million jobs created in June, 2 million were in the hospitality and leisure industry.

Overall, Lucci said the June report is "very good news."

"Unemployment rate is dropping, household employment is bouncing back, and labor force participation is expanding in the last two months. That is all great news," he said. "However, it is worth noting that unemployment is understated because the labor force is still down by 4.6 million since February."

Rank State Total jobs in May 2019 Total jobs in May 2020 YoY Job loss YoY % Job loss
1 Utah 1,558,200 1,483,200 -75,000 -4.8
2 Arizona 2,923,000 2,756,000 -167,000 -5.7
3 Idaho 757,900 713,000 -44,900 -5.9
4 Arkansas 1,275,200 1,184,200 -91,000 -7.1
5 Nebraska 1,026,000 953,200 -72,800 -7.1
6 Texas 12,760,300 11,842,500 -917,800 -7.2
7 Oklahoma 1,702,900 1,579,000 -123,900 -7.3
8 Mississippi 1,158,000 1,070,900 -87,100 -7.5
9 South Dakota 439,600 406,500 -33,100 -7.5
10 Kansas 1,424,500 1,314,400 -110,100 -7.7
11 Alabama 2,068,800 1,908,000 -160,800 -7.8
12 District of Columbia 796,200 729,200 -67,000 -8.4
13 Colorado 2,776,100 2,539,900 -236,200 -8.5
14 Tennessee 3,114,700 2,848,900 -265,800 -8.5
15 Montana 483,700 442,100 -41,600 -8.6
16 Georgia 4,603,200 4,200,100 -403,100 -8.8
17 South Carolina 2,182,400 1,989,400 -193,000 -8.8
18 Virginia 4,049,700 3,681,600 -368,100 -9.1
19 Wyoming 290,500 263,600 -26,900 -9.3
20 Florida 8,926,800 8,076,400 -850,400 -9.5
21 North Dakota 439,600 398,000 -41,600 -9.5
22 Missouri 2,900,000 2,616,400 -283,600 -9.8
23 New Mexico 852,100 767,800 -84,300 -9.9
24 Indiana 3,172,100 2,831,200 -340,900 -10.7
25 Iowa 1,585,900 1,411,300 -174,600 -11
26 North Carolina 4,568,100 4,063,300 -504,800 -11.1
27 Oregon 1,938,100 1,712,200 -225,900 -11.7
28 Washington 3,461,200 3,052,700 -408,500 -11.8
29 Louisiana 1,991,200 1,755,200 -236,000 -11.9
30 Maryland 2,768,300 2,438,600 -329,700 -11.9
31 Illinois 6,122,400 5,384,500 -737,900 -12.1
32 Alaska 328,500 287,800 -40,700 -12.4
33 West Virginia 722,200 630,800 -91,400 -12.7
34 Minnesota 2,981,200 2,599,600 -381,600 -12.8
35 California 17,387,700 15,120,600 -2,267,100 -13
36 Wisconsin 2,980,700 2,593,000 -387,700 -13
37 Ohio 5,588,700 4,831,100 -757,600 -13.6
38 Maine 634,400 547,100 -87,300 -13.8
39 Pennsylvania 6,055,200 5,191,400 -863,800 -14.3
40 New Hampshire 683,500 583,600 -99,900 -14.6
41 Kentucky 1,938,000 1,651,100 -286,900 -14.8
42 Connecticut 1,685,400 1,434,000 -251,400 -14.9
43 Delaware 465,000 392,300 -72,700 -15.6
44 Rhode Island 503,300 423,400 -79,900 -15.9
45 Massachusetts 3,685,700 3,080,700 -605,000 -16.4
46 New Jersey 4,186,900 3,497,400 -689,500 -16.5
47 Vermont 315,600 261,500 -54,100 -17.1
48 Nevada 1,417,000 1,171,700 -245,300 -17.3
49 New York 9,794,400 8,000,400 -1,794,000 -18.3
50 Michigan 4,429,300 3,579,300 -850,000 -19.2
51 Hawaii 654,400 522,800 -131,600 -20.1

Change in payroll jobs by sector, June 2019 vs June 2020

Sector Total jobs in June 2019 (thousands) Total jobs in June 2020 (thousands) YoY change (thousands) YoY % change
Total 150759 137802 -12957 -8.6%
Mining and Logging 741 624 -117 -15.8%
Construction 7497 7167 -330 -4.4%
Manufacturing 12838 12095 -743 -5.8%
Trade, Transportation and Utilities 27686 25732 -1954 -7.1%
Information 2865 2579 -286 -10.0%
Financial Activities 8732 8608 -124 -1.4%
Professional and Business Services 21294 19720 -1574 -7.4%
Education and Health Services 24131 22772 -1359 -5.6%
Leisure and Hospitality 16526 12040 -4486 -27.1%
Other Services 5896 5189 -707 -12.0%
Government 22553 21276 -1277 -5.7%

Dan McCaleb is the executive editor of The Center Square.

