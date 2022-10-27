(The Center Square) – While the majority of Americans still support sending weapons to Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion, they are unsure about handing over federal funds, according to a new poll.
Convention of States Action, along with the Trafalgar Group, released the poll, which found that 40.3% of those surveyed support sending Ukraine “weapons and money” and 30.5% support sending them “weapons but no money.”
The poll found only 24.9% said to send them “nothing at all.”
“Americans want to continue to help Ukraine defeat Putin, but when you look at the numbers, less than half of voters think that U.S. assistance should include sending more money to Ukraine,” said Mark Meckler, president of the Convention of States. “Voters believe the U.S. is shouldering the burden of supporting Ukraine and seem to be questioning why we are sending billions overseas while our own economy slides deeper into recession. Our nation would benefit from hearing President Biden provide a clearly defined mission and role in the U.S. support to Ukraine, and reassurances that this will not just become a never-ending conflict that drains American resources and skyrockets our nation’s debt.”
The poll also found that 51.4% of those surveyed say that “considering the U.S. level of commitment to Ukraine, NATO and other European countries are not doing their fair share.”
The pollsters queried more than 1,000 likely midterm voters Oct. 8 through Oct. 11.
This survey comes as a shakeup of Congress in the midterm election could impact the extent of federal funding for Ukraine.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced earlier this month that U.S. military assistance to Ukraine surpassed $17.5 billion since Biden took office.
"We will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and independence with extraordinary courage and boundless determination," Blinken said in the announcement. "The capabilities we are delivering are carefully calibrated to make the most difference on the battlefield and strengthen Ukraine’s hand at the negotiating table when the time is right. We stand United with Ukraine."