(The Center Square) – As America awaits results in the crucial battleground states, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden each won in several states where they were expected to win.
Trump so far has been declared the winner in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee and West Virginia.
Biden won Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusets, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Wyoming.
The battleground states of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Ohio remain too close to call as polls are closed across the East and Midwest.
In Florida with its 29 electoral votes, which is vital to Trump's reelection path, the president held a slight lead with about 90 percent of the vote counted.
With his early wins, Biden held an 119-92 electoral vote advantage over Trump, with all of the key states still to come. Either candidate needs to secure at least 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.
Florida with its 29 electoral votes, Georgia (16), Michigan (16), North Carolina (15). Ohio (18), Texas (38) and Wisconsin (10) will be key.
If it's a close race in some key swing states, it's possible – maybe even likely – that a winner won't be known for days or longer.
That's in part because more than 99 million Americans already voted early or by mail before Tuesday's polls even opened. States have different rules for counting and processing mail-in votes. Some wait until after all polls close in the state. Some states also will accept mail-in ballots for days after Nov. 3.
In 17 states, mail-in votes were being counted before Election Day, according to Ballotpedia. In 16 states, mail-in votes can start being counted on Election Day before polls close. In the remaining 17 states, mail-in votes can't be counted until after polls close. Some states require election clerks to match the signatures on mail-in votes with signatures already on file, making the process more time-consuming.
In the key swing state of Pennsylvania, for example, some counties don't expect to start counting mail-in ballots until Wednesday or later. During Pennsylvania's June primary, roughly half of counties were still counting ballots a full week after Election Day.
And in states where the final, unofficial results are particularly close, both Trump and Biden have attorneys on standby to legally challenge any potential discrepancies. That could drag the presidential outcome out by weeks.
At 8 p.m. eastern, polls will close in all or parts of more than 20 states.
In 2016, Trump won the electoral vote and the presidency despite losing the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by nearly 3 million votes. By winning the key swing states of Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin, Trump claimed 304 electoral votes to Clinton's 227.