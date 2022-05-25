Police and members of the Brooke Army Medical Center Therapy Dogs unit gather outside of the Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. The 18-year-old gunman who slaughtered 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school barricaded himself inside a single classroom and “began shooting anyone that was in his way,” authorities said Wednesday in detailing the latest mass killing to rock the U.S.