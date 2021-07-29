(The Center Square) – Montana residents face the second-longest amount of time to pay off their current credit card debt, according to a new study from WalletHub.
The financial analysis company used data from TransUnion, a credit reporting agency, to determine the median credit card debt in each state and the District of Columbia, as well as average monthly payments.
The median credit card debt for Montanans is $2,249. Based on current practices, card holders in Montana are expected to pay off current debt in 14 months and 23 days. That includes an additional $224 in finance charges.
Alaska, with a median credit card debt of $2,839, has the longest payoff time at 15 months and eight days. It also has the highest finance charges at $294.
WalletHub calculated its rankings based on an average credit card annual interest rate of 15.91%.
According to the analysis, Americans overall began 2021 with nearly $900 billion in credit card debt. Adam McCann of WalletHub says that is slightly lower than 2020, “thanks to record paydowns due to the stimulus checks during the COVID-19 pandemic,” but projections show net credit card debt will increase by at least $60 billion this year.
While Montana has the second longest payoff time frame, it is not that high when it comes to median credit card debt.
Aside from Alaska, the District of Columbia, Colorado, Texas, Virginia, Maryland, Georgia, Nevada and Connecticut all a higher median credit card debt than Montana. Other than Alaska, data show all of those states indicate cardholders making higher average monthly payments and thus having a shorter payoff time for current debt.
Maryland, Connecticut and Washington, D.C., also rank in the top five for highest median earnings for full-time workers.
Vickie Hampton, a professor of personal finance at Texas Tech University, told WalletHub there are a variety of factors that lead to people amassing credit card debt.
“For some people, it is all the unplanned purchases that one’s income cannot support,” she said. “With others, it may be a tendency to splurge on bigger purchases too often. Not having a spending plan that helps one live within their means contributes to the problem in both cases.”
Hampton also recommends that people establish an emergency fund of up to six months’ expenditures in a liquid account such as savings or a money market fund to avoid having to rely on credit cards for an unexpected setback.