(The Center Square) – Fewer tourists visited Montana in 2020 than in previous years, resulting in fewer dollars spent on the state's economy, according to data from the University of Montana’s Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research.
Visitors spent about $3.15 billion in Montana compared to $3.86 billion in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic led to closures and travel restrictions across the country.
Travel and spending were particularly down in the second quarter (April-June) of 2020, during the height of the pandemic.
The institute showed a 32% decrease in visitation and a 50% decrease in tourism spending during the quarter.