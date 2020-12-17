(The Center Square) – The Montana legislature convenes for its 67th session beginning Jan. 4.
The Joint House and Senate Rules Committee voted Wednesday to hold the session in-person, despite objections from Democratic lawmakers over COVID-19 concerns.
Lawmakers who choose to will be able to participate remotely.
The state's response to the pandemic, how to help struggling businesses and adoption of a new two-year budget figure to be top priorities. Like most others during the pandemic, Montana has seen a decline in tax revenue in 2020.
To date, more than 75,000 Montana residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and 873 people have died with it.