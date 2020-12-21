(The Center Square) – Montana’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.9% in November, down from 5.0% in October. Montana’s rate 1.8 percentage points lower than the national rate of 6.7%.
“Montana’s economic recovery continues to outpace the nation, with job growth much stronger than in previous recessions,” Gov. State Bullock said in a news release. “In order to continue strong job growth, we allocated an additional $20 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds to pay additional unemployment insurance benefits to claimants during December. These dollars are flowing to grocery and retail stores in our local communities, translating into an estimated $35 million of additional economic activity in the state.”
As in other U.S. states, Montana's unemployment rate began to surge in March as the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the nation and state and local governments instituted restrictions on businesses to slow its spread.
But beginning in May, Montana's economy began to rebound. In May and June, the state added an average of 19,200 jobs per month, according to the governor's office, and from July to October, job growth averaged 3,300 per month.
As the number of COVID-19 cases rose, job growth slowed again in November, ut the state has seen its labor force rebound to pre-pandemic numbers in February exceeding November 2019.