(The Center Square) – Montana Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte said Monday his administration will be announcing updated COVID-19 guidelines shortly after he takes office next week.
Gianforte, a Republican, didn't offer any specifics about what the changes would be, but said he might lift some restrictions put in place by outgoing Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat.
“I’ve always said the decisions we make on Jan. 4 and beyond need to be based on the facts on the ground,” he said. “I would point out that we’ve seen a precipitous drop in the number of new infections per day. That’s encouraging to me.”
Gianforte, Montana’s current congressman, defeated Democratic Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney in the Nov. 3 election.
He's already created a COVID-19 task force to help him on policy issues during the pandemic.
“As we continue to confront this virus together, my priority remains protecting the most vulnerable while also safely and fully re-opening our economy,” he said.