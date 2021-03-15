(The Center Square) – Montana’s unemployment rate fell to 4% in January, a 0.2% reduction from December 2020's revised rate.
Montana’s unemployment rate also remains lower than the national rate of 6.3%.
“Montana’s economy is growing stronger as we work toward an end to this public health and economic pandemic,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a statement. “The path forward is clear. We need to get our economy going again, get Montana open for business, and get Montanans back to work in good-paying jobs.”
Total employment increased by 1,191 jobs in January following a decline in December, according to the governor's office. Total employment includes payroll, agricultural, and self-employed workers. Payroll employment added 700 jobs in January, with the highest gains in professional services, wholesale and retail trade.