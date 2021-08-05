(The Center Square) – The state of Montana will use federal dollars to expand the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Employment and Training program and provide additional financial support to early intervention programs.
Gov. Greg Gianforte said the state will allocate more than $1.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to expand SNAP, which in addition to providing food to low-income families also helps recipients in gaining skills, training and workforce experience.
“By infusing these funds into the program with an eye towards long-term sustainability, we’ll be able to expand valuable workforce training services across the state to serve more Montanans and help them become self-sufficient,” Gianforte said in a statement.
The governor also said the state would allocate more than $310,000 in federal funds to promote child safety and prevent child abuse through the state's Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act (CAPTA) grant.
“Every child deserves to grow up in a safe and nurturing environment,” Gianforte said. “When that doesn’t occur, these funds ensure well-trained professionals are there to provide care, counseling, advocacy, and supports for the child.”
More than $32 million in federal funds will be used to pay for COVID-19 screening and testing in schools.