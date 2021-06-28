(The Center Square) – The number of fentanyl-related deaths in Montana more than doubled in 2020 from the year prior, and the state is on pace to see even more this year.
The Montana Department of Justice’s State Crime Lab said the state recorded 41 fentanyl-related deaths in 2020. That's up from 19 in 2019. And through May this year, 22 Montana residents have from fentanyl-related overdoses.
"This latest trend is extremely concerning and adds to the already existing deadly and costly impact illegal drugs have in Montana communities,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a statement.
Fentanyl, part of the opioid family of narcotics, is more than 50 times more potent than morphine.
Attorney General Austin Knudsen said law enforcement believes fentanyl is being sold in the black market "as a substitute for heroin meant for injection drug use, or in the form of counterfeit pills," according to a news release.
“This is an ongoing investigation, but we know that counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl are manufactured overseas and smuggled across the border before coming to Montana," Knudsen said. "The federal government must secure the border and stop the flow of drugs into our country. Even a small amount of fentanyl is enough to be fatal. No one should take pills that were not prescribed to them and parents need to talk to their kids about the dangers of ingesting unknown substances.”