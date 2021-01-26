(The Center Square) – Montana’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.4% in December. That's down from 4.6% in November, according to a news release from Gov. Greg Gianforte's office.
Montana’s unemployment rate remains below the U.S. rate of 6.7% for December.
“While we’re encouraged that Montana’s unemployment rate remains lower than the national rate, we have work to do to get our economy going again, get Montana open for business, and get Montanans back to work in good-paying jobs,” Gianforte said in a statement.
Payroll employment added 400 jobs over the past month. Construction, retail trade and health care sectors all saw job gains. But total employment, which includes payroll as well as agricultural and self-employed workers, dropped by 1,180 jobs in December, according to the governor's office. That marks the first drop in overall jobs since April.