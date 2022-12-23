(The Center Square) – Montana's population grew 1.5% in 2022, according to new annual state population estimates released by the U.S. Census.
That's a net increase of 16,640 from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022. Montana's total population is now an estimated 1,122,867, up from 1,106,227 in 2021, and 1,084,197 in 2020.
Montana ranked among the top 10 states for percentage growth behind Florida (1.9%), Idaho (1.8%), South Carolina (1.7%), Texas (1.6%), and South Dakota (1.5%).
“Eighteen states experienced a population decline in 2022, compared to 15 and D.C. the prior year,” said the Census Bureau. “California, with a population of 39,029,342, and Illinois, with a population of 12,582,032, also had six-figure decreases in resident population.”
In 2023, the bureau plans to release 2022 population estimates for counties, cities, and towns. Information on demographics such as age, race, and sex are also expected.