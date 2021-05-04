(The Center Square) – Montana restaurants and bars that were able to sell cocktails to-go temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to do so permanently now.
Gov. Greg Gianforte recently signed House Bill 226 after the measure allowing curbside pickup of alcoholic beverages received bipartisan support in both the senate (where it passed 40-10) and the house (80-19).
“Cocktails to-go provided a much-needed lifeline for struggling hospitality businesses and prevented the permanent closure of many in Montana,” Adam Smith, Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S. Senior Director of State Government Relations, said in a statement. “Now that this measure is permanent, hospitality businesses will have increased stability as they begin the long path to recovery. We applaud the Montana Legislature and Governor Gianforte for supporting local businesses and for providing increased convenience to consumers.”
Rep. Katie Zolnikov, R-Billings was the primary sponsor of the bill.