(THe Center Square) – Exclusionary zoning is keeping low- and middle-income Montana residents from finding homes they can afford, but it’s a problem local governments and state lawmakers can solve, according to the Frontier Institute.
The Frontier Institute, a think tank that promotes economic freedom, created the Montana Zoning Atlas, an interactive map that displays how strict zoning regulations play a role in driving up housing costs across the state.
“We noticed in a lot of the debates about the housing crisis and affordable housing in Montana was really this kind of skepticism from local city councilors and county commissioners about the viability of a strategy like reducing strict regulations for addressing our housing crisis,” Frontier Institute CEO Kendall Cotton told The Center Square.
The organization analyzed exclusionary zoning regulations which Cotton said limit where affordable homes can be built in Montana cities. Single-family zoning prohibits all other types of homes beside the traditional large lot, single-family homes. Minimum lot size requirements prevent construction of multi-family homes when existing lots are too small.
Multi-family homes like duplexes and triplexes cost less to build because more units are put on one foundation, Cotton said.
The institute's analysis showed single-family zoning is pervasive in many of the cities assessed in the Montana Zoning Atlas. Missoula prohibits multi-family homes in more than 75% of the city through single-family zoning, according to Cotton.
Minimum lot areas set a requirement for the minimum lot size. A duplex or triplex typically require larger lots, effectively prohibiting multifamily development when the existing lots are too small.
“That in our view creates de facto single-family zoning and so that adds even more areas to cities where multifamily development affordable types of homes are prohibited,” Cotton said.
A fact sheet issued in March 2021 from the Biden administration called for an end to exclusionary zoning.
“For decades, exclusionary zoning laws – like minimum lot sizes, mandatory parking requirements, and prohibitions on multifamily housing – have inflated housing and construction costs and locked families out of areas with more opportunities,” the White House release said.
A November 2021 PEW Charitable Trusts report, titled “Montana Housing Shortage,” said that strict zoning regulations like large minimum lot sizes and single unit per lot limits increase costs and reduce growth.
One of the most noticeable effects is more expensive homes. The median home price in Bozeman is currently over $750,000.
“In our view, it's completely within the power of local governments right now to eliminate and reduce these strict types of regulations and allow new development to start happening so we can start catching up ... with our housing shortage,” Cotton said.
Home costs are having a big impact on the availability of workers. Cotton said business owners have told him applicants say they can’t afford to move to Montana due to high housing costs.
“That's where these strict regulations that are making our housing shortage in Montana worse don't just have an effect on the availability of homes,” Cotton said.
The Frontier Institute has proposed that local governments and state legislators “simply restore the right to build housing.”
State lawmakers can consider passing House Bill 134, first introduced in 2021, Cotton noted.
“That would have given landowners all across the state the right to build two- to four-family homes in zones which currently only permit single family,” he said.