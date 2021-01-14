(The Center Square) – Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday said Montana will send 150 Army National Guard soldiers to Washington D.C. for the upcoming presidential inauguration.
President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th U.S. president on Wednesday.
“The Montana National Guard has a long, proud history of supporting our state and nation. I’m grateful to our selfless soldiers who are answering the call of duty again today to help ensure a peaceful transfer of power, a bedrock of our republic,” Gianforte said in a statement.
Soldiers from the 484th Military Police Company, located in Billings, Malta and Glasgow, 143rd Military Police Company, located in Lewistown, and Headquarters, Headquarters Company of the 1-163rd Combined Arms Battalion, located in Belgrade, will support the Washington D.C. National Guard and federal law enforcement agencies with the security detail.