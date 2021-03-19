(The Center Square) – The state of Montana is ending its legal disputes with five Flathead County businesses that were launch under the previous administration, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Thursday.
All parties filed a settlement in Flathead County District Court. The settlement asks the court to dismiss its cases against the businesses and for the businesses to dismiss counterclaims against the state.
“Less than two months ago, I promised the state would work to put an end to outrageous lawsuits the previous administration filed against these five businesses. We already have enough federal overreach that we don’t need the state joining in,” Gianforte said in a statement. “These lawsuits have burdened these businesses unnecessarily for months, and that ends today.”
The administration of former Gov. Steve Bullock filed lawsuits last fall against Ferndale Market, Remington Bar, Scotty’s Bar, Sykes Diner and Your Turn Mercantile claiming they did not enforce a mask mandate to state requirements.
A district judge initially ruled against the state.
“As hard as 2020 was for Montana workers and business owners who were just trying to get by, the last thing we all needed was for the government to get in the way. But that’s exactly what happened in the fall,” Gianforte said. “A pandemic with severe economic fallout is bad enough. We don’t need government piling on. That’s why, tonight, I am announcing I have directed our staff to seek dismissal of the litigation against these businesses. Enough is enough.”