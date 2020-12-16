(The Center Square) – The Montana Department of Corrections said Wednesday that an inmate died Friday with a COVID-19-related illness.
The 60-year-old inmate, whose name was not released, is the sixth to die with the virus since the pandemic began.
“The Montana Department of Corrections extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” DOC Director Reginald D. Michael said in a statement. “Ensuring the health and safety of the men and women under our supervision is our top priority, and we are extremely thankful to our staff members who provide the best possible care each and every day.”
As of Dec. 14, 477 inmates at Montana State Prison had tested positive for the disease. The prison has no active cases, Michael said.