(The Center Square) – A measure being discussed in the Montana state legislature would give voters, through their elected leaders, more say over public health orders issued during an emergency.
House Bill 121, introduced by Rep. David Bedey, R-Hamilton, would give local elected officials more authority in establishing public health policies and orders, allowing them to overrule public health officers and health boards that issue directives themselves.
Health officers and health boards still could issue orders during emergencies, but elected officials such as county commissioners could vote to change or even rescind such orders.
Bedey earlier this month tested positive for COVID-19.