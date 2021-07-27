(The Center Square) – Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill into law authorizing direct primary care agreements between patients and their doctors.
Direct primary care (DPC), sometimes referred to as direct patient care, is defined by the American Academy of Family Physicians as a practice where the physician contracts directly with patients for monthly or annual fees, replacing the traditional system of third party insurance coverage for primary care services.
“Depending on what their circumstances are, this is a great, more affordable way to gain access to a physician, versus having to buy an insurance policy that you may or may not use on a monthly basis,” Jean Branscum, CEO of the Montana Medical Association, told The Center Square.
The payment plan for direct primary care may be less than the cost of paying for a robust health care plan, Branscum said. The patient could get a high deductible insurance plan to cover catastrophic medical issues and also a prescription drug coverage plan.
“Really the defining element is that it returns back to having an enduring and trusting relationship with that patient in that provider. They can get to know that patient, their family, and provide them quality health care without limits on time and scheduling that often occurs if you're employed by another sector or another health care provider,” she said.
Branscum said physicians choosing the direct primary care model are often relieved of the burnout they were suffering. They are happier and experience joy again in practicing medicine, she said.
This model lets them spend the time they feel necessary with a particular patient. It appeals to the patient because they have access to the physician at any time and it’s convenient, Branscum added.
Another Montana bill, which became law in May, allows physicians to dispense medications out of their office. Branscum said she doesn't expect many physicians to do this; however, she said direct primary care providers may choose to dispense medications regularly used by their patients, both for the added convenience to the patient and cost savings that may bring.
What Branscum called her side project is the creation of Big Sky Care Connect, which is a health information exchange. Physicians and other medical providers can have access to all medical records of a patient including those that sit at another facility or location. The patient would have a chance to have their records accessible through the health information exchange.