(The Center Square) – A lack of volunteers and inadequate funding make providing emergency medical services in Montana’s rural communities difficult, an official with the Montana Rural Health Association said.
Montana needs a new funding model for its ambulance agencies now that emergency medical services (EMS) providers do more than just transport patients to health care facilities, Natalie Claiborne, Montana Rural Health Association assistant director, told The Center Square.
“They provide that lifesaving medical care on site and en route to the health care facilities in our state,” she said.
The service delivery model in Montana has changed from reimbursement per route, when there were many volunteers available, to a more decentralized system where each state's EMS system is set up differently, Clairborne said. Current ambulance reimbursement payments don't fully cover the costs of EMTs and ambulance drivers as health care providers, paying them as just transporting patients, she said. Some of these costs include medical equipment and clinical training.
The state needs to look to new ways of funding and support for its rural EMS system, Claiborne said. It needs to address the need for volunteers as well.
“There are just, over the years, more social and economic drivers that have eroded the community, the infrastructure, to support that volunteer model,” Claiborne said.
Training to become an EMT requires up to 140 hours of classroom and hands-on training. An additional 60 hours of continuing education every two years is needed to maintain certification, a statewide report titled “Emergency Medical Services in Montana: Crisis on the Horizon,” said.
“Volunteerism from a community-based perspective seems to have somewhat declined across communities,” Claiborne said.
People are spread thin and find it hard to balance their volunteerism with family, jobs and other obligations, she said. Someone in a small EMS system with just a few volunteers runs the risk of burnout.
“That's a lot to put on a couple of people to serve these counties that are larger than many of our Eastern states in the U.S.,” she said.
Some EMS agencies in Montana can no longer reliably respond to calls for help, Claiborne said, citing “Emergency Medical Services in Montana: Crisis on the Horizon.” A call can last an average of three hours from start to finish, making the balance with work and family life difficult.
“Delayed transport can impact the treatment for a patient to stabilization, or it could increase the risk of mortality,” Claiborne said.
The report said that EMS is not considered an essential service in Montana, so it does not get the same benefits and protections as fire and law enforcement. Legislative awareness and commitment are weak, the report said.
Without a doubt the problem is fixable, Claiborne said. "Emergency Medical Services in Montana," published by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, Public Health in the 406 and the Montana Hospital Association makes suggestions. One recommendation is an organizational realignment, from standalone EMS agencies to integrating with local fire departments, hospitals or clinics, to provide stability and infrastructure support within the community.
“They also talk about improving access to training and education, utilizing more video conferencing, which we really enhanced last year,” Clairborne said.
Offering regional training opportunities would help EMS volunteers who find it hard to take the time away from their homes and their lives, she said.
Two innovative programs that have been discussed and studied, and in some cases implemented, offer operational advantages, she said. The community paramedicine model, or community integrated health model, enables EMS practitioners to do more work than just ambulance runs. They would learn to implement post-discharge guidelines.
“Through this type of program an EMS professional would be trained to assist with primary care, public health and prevention services that are available in the community to help fill those gaps of the health care infrastructure in their community,” Claiborne said.
This type of program allows the EMS personnel to double as community caregivers. That can help lower readmission rates, with a positive impact on value-based care and the delivery of care, she said.
“In the smallest outreach of the little communities that are satellites around a community hospital, they still value the volunteers and recognize their importance and how they contribute to the health of the community,” Claiborne said.