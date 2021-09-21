(The Center Square) – Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte will send state National Guard troops to hospitals in need of staffing help as they respond to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
“Joining doctors and nurses on the frontlines, the men and women of the Montana National Guard will provide critical support to our hospitals as their systems are strained,” Gianforte said in a statement.
“While these Guardsmen will help ease the heavy burden our frontline health workers face, the best long-term solution to this crisis is for Montanans to talk with their doctor or pharmacist and get vaccinated. While we will not mandate them, vaccines are safe, they work, and they can save your life. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from the virus.”
Gianforte said he will deploy 70 guardsmen beginning this weekend to provide support with with non-medical ICU assistance, environmental services, patient data entry and COVID testing.
The state National Guard deployed 10 people to Billings Clinic last week. Since then, six other hospitals made requests for assistance. They include St. Peter’s Health in Helena, Billings Clinic in Billings, St. James Healthcare in Butte, St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, Bozeman Health in Bozeman, and Missoula County.