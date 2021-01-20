(The Center Square) – Gov. Greg Gianforte on Wednesday announced that the Natural Resource Damage Program (NRDP) has selected Intermountain Construction Services of Butte to implement Phase II of the Parrot Tailings Waste Removal Project.
ICS was the low bidder at $8.7 million, the governor's office said in a news release, with four other companies also submitting bids.
“Butte has been waiting decades for the clean-up it deserves, and I am pleased that the State is moving forward to this final phase of the Parrot Project," Gianforte said. "Combined with the other clean-up activities provided for in the Butte Consent Decree, we can look forward to a day when Butte moves past the Superfund era and toward a more prosperous future.”
Phase II is scheduled to begin in mid-February with the demolition of the Butte-Silver Bow shop complex. In early February 2021, Civic Center Road through the site will be closed with detour routes posted.
Phase II also includes the removal of about 310,000 cubic yards of mine waste and slag, the introduction of about 85,000 cubic yards of clean backfill, and relocating 375,000 cubic yards of clean reusable overburden.