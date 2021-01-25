(The Center Square) – Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte says President Joe Biden should reconsider his executive order halting construction on the Keystone XL Pipeline.
In one of his first moves as president, Biden rescinded a federal permit granted by President Donald Trump's administration allowing the pipeline's construction. Biden cited environmental concerns in his order.
Gianforte told "Fox & Friends Weekend" that the pipeline will create thousands of jobs across the U.S.
“The Keystone XL Pipeline is a lifeline for rural Montana,” he said. “Over $100 million in annual taxes that we were counting on to pay for teachers, to pay for law enforcement, to pay for infrastructure – we need this in rural Montana.”
The 1,700-mile pipeline, if finished, would span six U.S. states and carry about 800,000 barrels of oil a day from Alberta, Canada, to the Texas Gulf Coast.
“I want to just call on President Biden – this decision falls unduly on hard-working Montanans and Americans,” he told "Fox & Friends Weekend." “Please reverse course and reverse this executive order.”
Other critics argue that not completing the pipeline will reverse more than a decade of work accomplished by the Department of State, Department of Energy and PHMSA. The agencies concluded that Keystone XL would be “an incredibly safe pipeline with state-of-the-art monitoring technology, would lower gasoline and diesel prices and would reduce carbon emissions associated moving oil into American refineries.”