(The Center Square) – Gov. Greg Gianforte took the oath of office Tuesday to become the 25th governor in Montana's history. He also is the state's first Republican governor in 16 years.
Presiding over the event, Montana state Sen. Greg Hertz presided over the event and Supreme Court Justice Jim Rice administered the oath of office. Judge Mary Ann Knisely of the Yellowstone County District Court Gianforte in.
After taking the oath of office, Gianforte delivered his inaugural remarks, focusing on Montana’s potential, bipartisanship, and overcoming the coronavirus and economic pandemic, according to a news release.
"I see Montana’s outstanding potential. I see it in hardened hands and warm hearts of hardworking Montanans," he said. "I see it in the smiles and hopefulness of our kids. I see it in the charity and goodwill of our neighbors. I see it in the splendor of our landscapes. We have an opportunity to help Montana realize our full potential. We must seize this opportunity and act. To do so will require leadership. But no one leader can do this alone. It will require all of us to work together. Ladies and gentlemen, let’s work together to help Montana realize our full, outstanding potential."