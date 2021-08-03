(The Center Square) – As most of Montana suffers from widespread drought, the state's ranchers also now face challenges from delays in livestock export certificates.
Gov. Greg Gianforte sent a letter Monday urging U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to fix the delays.
“In the face of severe drought affecting the northwestern United States, our producers are experiencing a shortage of forage leading to significant early marketing of cows and calves,” Gianforte wrote. “Unfortunately, sellers are now anticipating a three-to-four-day processing time for export certificates due to a retirement in the USDA-VS Endorsement Office in Idaho and a lack of experience in the Washington state office.
“This is a substantial, burdensome increase in processing time from the same-day endorsements many of our exporters are accustomed to."
Gianforte said the anticipated export delays would lead to additional feed costs and could mean increased chances of disease.
“Additionally, cattle in Montana are often sold through livestock commission companies with sales on a tight schedule, the governor said. "If cattle are required to remain at a facility from prior sales, that will limit the facility’s capacity to hold incoming animals, increase yard fees, and further increase the cost of exportation.”
Gianforte requested that Vilsack make sure that all export certificates be approved within 24 hours.