(The Center Square) – Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte is pushing a budget plan that would provide up to as much as $500 million in property tax relief for residents over the next two years.
During a recent standing-room only event hosted by the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce, Gianforte shared more of what his administration touts as his pro-jobs, pro-family, pro-business agenda for the upcoming 68th legislative session, with the governor concluding “all Montanans deserve to keep more of what they earn.”
In further selling his plan as one built with hardworking families everywhere in the state in mind, Gianforte said that the new budget “will deliver the largest tax cut in state history, create more good-paying jobs, and bring the American Dream into greater reach for more Montanans.”
Later, during a fireside chat with Kalispell Chamber Board of Directors chair Tagen Vine, Gianforte insisted that his Budget for Montana Families plan will provide residents with $1 billion in property and income tax relief, easily equating to the largest tax cut in state history.
“Montanans need property tax relief, and we’re delivering that with our budget proposal, $1,000 this year to Montanans for their primary residence and $1,000 next year,” Gianforte added. “With a $2,000 property tax rebate over the next two years, the average Flathead County property taxpayer will have a property tax cut of about 37%.”
At the same time, Gianforte is also pushing for greater reforms in government overall, including increased transparency and accountability in local government spending and greater fiscal responsibility from top officials.
As it is, Gianforte’s budget proposal would reduce the income tax rate paid by most state residents from 6.5% to 5.9%, while also raising the earned income tax credit for many. When Gianforte took office in 2021, the top income tax rate stood at 6.9%.
“Our Budget for Montana Families cuts the tax rate most Montanans pay, encourages work by greatly expanding the earned income tax credit, and makes it easier for families to raise their kids with the child tax credit,” Gianforte said. “When a young family in Kalispell gets a $1,200 tax credit for each young child to help cover the cost of child care, food and clothing, that’s real relief,” he added.
Given the state’s newfound budget surplus, Gianforte’s plan also calls for using some of the excess to pay off debt, make needed repairs and save for emergencies.