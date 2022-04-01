(The Center Square) – The U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has completed a controversial proposal that would allow for expanded bison grazing in northern Montana, the agency announced this week.
The federal agency said its "proposed decision" would allow the American Prairie group, which runs a nature reserve, to expand bison grazing to six BLM-managed allotments totalling 63,500 acre in Phillips County.
The proposal is currently undergoing a 15-day protest period before the BLM can issue a final decision, at which point parties will have 30 days to appeal the final decision, according to the agency.
“The proposed grazing decision, and its detailed terms and conditions, are supported by the [Environmental Assessment] analysis which carefully examined American Prairie’s proposal for potential effects on each individual allotment’s unique land characteristics and uses,” Tom Darrington, BLM's Malta field office manager, said in a statement.
Pete Geddes, vice president of American Prairie, said in a statement the proposed decision “allows [American Prairie] to exercise our legal grazing privileges to sustainability grow our conservation herd of bison, continue good stewardship of the land, and create more opportunities for visitors to experience Montana’s prairie lands and wildlife.”
Gov. Greg Gianforte previously criticized federal officials in July for not offering in-person public comment hearings on the proposal.
“One of my core principles of public lands policy, which I hope the BLM shares, is to listen to the voices in our local communities,” Gianforte wrote in a letter to BLM.
Gianforte's office did not return The Center Square's request for comment on the BLM's proposed decision.
Mark Albers, BLM North Central Montana district manager, said in a statement on Wednesday that the agency "made sure interested publics had an opportunity to review and provide comment at each key stage of the NEPA process, and we received thousands of comments."
The Bozeman-based Property and Environment Research Center (PERC) praised American Prairie for its conservation efforts.
"American Prairie represents a promising new model for conservation that relies on voluntary land acquisition, cooperation, and private management – not regulation, taxpayer dollars, or federal land acquisitions,” PERC CEO Brian Yablonski told The Center Square. “The Bureau's decision supports this approach and helps American Prairie continue pursuing creative conservation solutions."
American Prairie said the decision will allow it to grow its current 813 animal herd to 1,000 animals by 2025.