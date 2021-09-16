`(The Center Square) – Montana employers, including multi-state corporations, are reviewing COVID-19 safety procedures as the delta variant spreads many months after the state enacted a vaccination requirement ban for businesses.
When the vaccination requirement ban was approved by the state legislature and signed into law by the governor, the Montana Chamber of Commerce wasn’t hearing much from businesses about the issue, Bridger Mahlum, public policy director for the chamber, told The Center Square.
“Employers are definitely thinking more about what they're doing to maintain a safe workplace for their employees and their customers,” he said.
In early May, a bit of a different attitude about what would happen to COVID-19 existed before the delta variant, which is bringing COVID-19 numbers up. Businesses have renewed the search for, and evaluation of, their own safety procedures during this upswing of cases.
“Obviously we have heard in some stories from some multi-state corporations, airlines and others in the ensuing months. And Delta has become more of a factor that they want to mandate vaccines to their employees,” Mahlum said.
That creates a unique situation, as it is the only state that bans vaccination requirements for private employers, according to Forbes.
The Montana Chamber of Commerce doesn't have a position because it hasn’t heard enough feedback one way or the other on the topic.
“I think a lot of that is also due to just employers doing what they can and how to stay flexible in the workplace, and working with their employees on a case-by-case basis on what is a politically charged issue, no matter what side you are on it,” Mahlum said.
Whether the vaccination requirement ban is good for business depends on where the business owner stands on vaccines. Some employers want this option on the table out of concern for creating the safest work environment for their employees. Other employers who feel the same way might be relieved with the fact that they don't feel compelled to ask and mandate certain things based on what a lot of employees and the general public believes is a personal health care choice, he said.
Businesses are evaluating what is possible in the context of the delta variant. Some are asking the chamber questions about compliance with the law and how it works in practice. But they have yet to ask for action taken so they can create vaccine mandates for their employees. For now, they are talking with their attorneys, corporate counsel and HR staff.
Employees also have the same differing perspectives.
“One being, ‘I appreciate that, that my employer isn't unnecessarily inquiring or mandating about a personal health care choice and not holding that against me,’” Mahlum said.