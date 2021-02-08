(The Center Square) – A measure that would allow conceal carry on Montana's college campuses is Gov. Greg Gianforte's signature away from becoming law.
House Bill 102 by sponsor Rep. Seth Berglee, R-Joliet, passed in both the House and the Senate last week.
Also called the Campus Carry Bill, Berglee said his proposed legislation would allow people to conceal carry guns in areas where state law already allows them to open carry, including campuses.
Berglee told KGVO radio that he expects the state's Board of Regents to challenge it in court if Gianforte signs it into law.
“I do expect it to get challenged legally,” he told KGVO. “I talked with the regents, and they have varying opinions on what they can and can't do. I would expect it to go to court. But I feel pretty strongly that we have a good case.