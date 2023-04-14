(The Center Square) – Montana public officials are calling for an increase in funding for law enforcement.
Speaking at a press conference that included uniformed officers, Gov. Greg Gianforte said it is about building safer, stronger communities in the state.
“Government’s chief responsibility is to keep its citizens safe,” the governor said. “It’s why we worked with Attorney General Austin Knudsen to boost funding for law enforcement in our Budget for Montana Families, and it’s why we’re calling on the legislature to get these investments across the finish line today.”
The governor's proposed budget called for more than a dozen new highway patrol officers and criminal investigators in addition to six new prosecutors for Montana’s Department of Justice. The stated purpose is to combat drug trafficking, human trafficking, and crimes against children.
“The new highway patrol officers will strengthen the state’s drug interdiction programs,” Gianforte’s office said upon the rollout of the budget.
Montana’s House of Representatives has yet to come on board, and while Gianforte said he is working with lawmakers on the matter, Attorney General Knudsen said time is of the essence.
“The legislature can help change that by giving us the ability to hire additional criminal investigators and Highway Patrol troopers to address the drug and crime problem plaguing communities in our state,” Knudsen said.
Lee Johnson, Investigations Bureau Chief for the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, said his office would appreciate more support, especially after seeing “increased violence in the types of crimes” they’ve been working over the last three years.
“We’ve experienced a 45% increase in caseload, and that’s with no staffing changes whatsoever,” Johnson said.