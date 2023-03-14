(The Center Square) – Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a series of bills providing tax cuts, which his office says are the largest in the state’s history.
“Today, we stand together on the steps of the people’s house to mark a historic day in Montana,” the governor said at Monday’s signing in Helena. “Today, we’re delivering the largest tax cut in Montana history, helping hardworking Montanans keep more of what they earn.”
There are six bills in the tax package. They involve $500 million in permanent income tax relief, $280 million in property tax relief, and income tax rebates up to $1,250, among other measures.
“We are leading the charge for taxpayers across Montana,” said Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, sponsor of a corporate tax code bill known as SB 124. “This reform will allow businesses to continue to invest in Montana and create good-paying jobs, making it easier for our kids and grandkids to stay in Montana.”
Gianforte is now pushing legislators to approve what he called “several key priorities” in his Budget for Montana Families. These include a permanent and refundable $1,200 child tax credit for working families, a $7500 adoption tax credit, and the creation of a local disaster resiliency fund designed to help communities in Montana.
“I look forward to working with legislators, like the ones here today, to get our Budget for Montana Families across the finish line,” the governor said. “Let’s get it done.”
Also on Monday, the governor signed bills to make Montana debt free this year while putting $100 million towards roads and bridges. According to the governor, making Montana debt free in 2023 will save Montanans $40 million over the next two years.
“Montanans should be able to get where they need to go safely and efficiently,” Rep. Courtenay Sprunger, R-Kalispell, said at Monday’s signing. “Thank you to the governor for his visionary leadership on this transformational investment for our state.”