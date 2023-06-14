(The Center Square) – Republican Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen is suing a national nonprofit group of other attorneys general, alleging the group has misused taxpayer funds.
The lawsuit, filed last week, alleges the National Association of Attorneys General "does not comply with Montana law governing how public money must be deposited or invested."
"NAAG operates without oversight from the public officials and entities the Montana Legislature has created to safeguard Montana’s public funds," the lawsuit added.
Tiger Joyce, president of American Tort Reform Association (ATRA), said NAAG has “shifted” from multistate investigations "to that of a taxpayer-funded advocacy group dedicated to generating lawsuits and massive returns in revenue."
“If things don’t change at NAAG and they continue to act like a plaintiffs’ firm, it’s reasonable to expect more lawsuits and more members leaving their group,” he said.
Knudsen said in a statement to media the people of his state “deserve a full accounting of their money” that NAAG is managing.
“For the last year, I’ve been raising concerns over NAAG’s financial mismanagement, but they have been unable to account for Montana’s public funds and are not following state law,” the attorney general said. “As promised, I’m taking them to court to hold them accountable to Montanans.”
NAAG told The Center Square in a statement that the group is "confident in its leadership and is committed to providing bi-partisan educational and training opportunities" for attorneys general offices.
"We will vigorously defend against the claims made against the organization and believe they do not have any basis in fact," the group said.