(The Center Square) – Montana is asking a state court to deny Planned Parenthood's request to block enforcement of a law banning dismemberment abortions.
Gov. Greg Gianforte on Tuesday signed House Bill 721, which bans "purposely or knowingly" performing dismemberment abortion procedures unless it's a medical emergency, and sets a punishment of up to $50,000 and five to 10 years in prison.
The Montana Attorney General's Office was joined by Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative legal group, in asking the state court to decline the request from Planned Parenthood of Montana.
“Every human life is valuable, and every baby deserves to be protected,” ADF Senior Counsel Denise Harle said in a press release. “The extreme lengths to which Planned Parenthood is willing to go to protect such a barbaric procedure makes it clear that the abortion industry only cares about its bottom line, not protecting women.”
This is the second lawsuit Planned Parenthood has filed against HB 721. The first was filed in April.
At the time, Martha Fuller, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Montana, said that legislators were “hell-bent on banning abortion method by method, law by law,” despite the Montana Constitution “clearly protecting the right to abortion.”
“Every person’s circumstance is different and every pregnancy is unique,” Fuller said in a press release. “Providers should be able to use their medical training, judgment, and expertise to provide the care that is best for each patient — without political interference or fear of criminal prosecution.”
Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America made similar comments, adding the abortion provider “will not back down.”
Emily Flower, spokeswoman for Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen, told The Center Square that HB 721 does not prevent a single woman from having an abortion.
“Instead, it prohibits a barbaric abortion procedure – one that entails ripping an unborn baby limb-from-limb from the mother’s womb, causes pain to the unborn child, and has substantial health risks for the mother,” said Flower. “The court should not grant a temporary restraining order.”