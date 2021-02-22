(The Center Square) – Billings, Montana, is the 19th hardest working city in the U.S., according to a new analysis from the personal finance website Wallethub.
To determine its rankings, Wallethub compared 116 of the most populated cities across two key dimensions, “Direct Work Factors” and “Indirect Work Factors.”
Direct work factors includes a subset of data such as average work hours a week, employment rate, share of households where no adults work and share of workers leaving vacation time unused.
Indirect work factors include things such as average commute time, share of workers with multiple jobs and annual volunteer hours per resident.
Billings finished 30th of the cities studied in direct work factors and 14th in indirect work factors for a total score of 68.18 and the overall 19th place ranking.
"Billings ranks among the top 20 hardest working cities," Wallethub analysts Jill Gonzalez said. "It has a high employment rate at almost 96%, and the largest share of workers with multiple jobs – about 9%. One of the things that Billings could improve is the average commute time. It's currently 18 minutes and one of the longest in the country."
Anchorage, Alaska, with a total score of 80.46, finished atop the list as the hardest working city in America, according to Wallethub.
"Many Americans view hard work as the path to achieving the American Dream," Wallerhub said. "We work so hard, in fact, that we put in more hours at our jobs than several other industrialized countries. The average U.S. worker puts in 1,779 hours per year – 135 hours more than the average in Japan, 241 more than the U.K. and 393 more than Germany."