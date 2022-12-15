(The Center Square) – The state of Montana will spend $309 million to expand broadband access the state, Gov. Greg Gianforte's office said on Wednesday.
The plan will benefit an estimated 62,000 households and businesses in the state, according to the governor's office.
“Our historic investment in broadband expansion will create new opportunities for Montanans to receive an education, access health care services, thrive in a good-paying job, and stay connected with family and loved ones,” the governor said at a ceremony.
Gianforte called for the expansion of broadband access in his Montana Comeback Plan.
In May 2021, the governor signed Senate Bill 297 or “The ConnectMT Act,” to expand broadband deployment. Nearly one-in-three people in the state do not have broadband access, according to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).
“Thanks to Governor Gianforte signing SB 297 into law, Republicans’ promises to create jobs, increase access to high-quality education, and improve our broadband infrastructure are being kept,” Senate President Pro Tempore Jason Ellsworth said at the signing of SB 297.
Misty Ann Giles, director of Montana’s Department of Administration and COO of the broadband program, called the plan a "generational expansion" that "will help deliver greater opportunities for hardworking Montanans in education, health care, and remote work, and we look forward to the impact of this investment."