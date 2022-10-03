(The Center Square) – Less than a year after Republican Gov. Mike Parson reported a “hack” into an online database, Missouri’s IT division was awarded an "A-" for overall performance for the sixth straight year.
Last October, a reporter from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch notified the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education its public-facing website’s HTML code included the social security numbers of teachers. The information was visible to anyone who elected to view it with most internet browsers. Parson alerted the Highway Patrol to begin a criminal investigation.
In February, the Cole County Prosecutor decided not to press charges.
The Center for Digital Government’s 2022 Digital State Survey provides an evaluation of the information technology practices of all 50 states. The organization evaluates the use of technology to improve service delivery, increase capacity, streamline operations and achieve goals set by the state.
Overall, the survey said states are “breaking down silos and assessing the data for more informed decision-making, and elevating efforts to keep all this data secure in a challenging cybersecurity environment. … states also have been leveraging government’s ever-growing data collections for valuable insights, while defending information security and privacy against the continual drumbeat of cyber attacks.”
The organization rated Missouri second in workforce planning for developing processes and plans to address IT workforce shortages. Missouri “worked to implement shared cloud environments to host multiple departments and systems, reducing operational costs, along with increased investments in cybersecurity technologies,” according to the report.
Six states – Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio and Utah – received A ratings; Missouri was one of 12 states to receive an "A-."
“Our 2022 survey results reveal that states agree that their top priorities include cybersecurity, constituent/customer engagement/experience, IT staffing, modernization of legacy technologies and broadband/connectivity/addressing the digital divide,” Center for Digital Government Senior Vice President Teri Takai said in a statement announcing the rankings.
In a news release announcing its grade, Missouri officials highlighted the recognition for its workforce development.
"Missouri is committed to recruitment and retention of our state workforce, while also focusing on innovative technologies to serve our customers," Office of Administration Commissioner Ken Zellers said in a statement. "I am proud of the processes and solutions our talented team members are implementing throughout state government. We will continue to find more ways to move Missouri forward."