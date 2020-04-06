(The Center Square) – Gov. Mike Parson plans to hold a news briefing at 2 p.m. Monday, the first such briefing since his "Stay Home Missouri" order went into effect at 12:01 a.m. as part of a broader effort to slow the spread for COVID-19.
Parson, like governors in other states, will hold daily news briefings at 2 p.m. Monday through Friday via Parson's Facebook page.
Parson issued the stay-at-home order on Friday. It went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday and runs through 11:59 p.m. April 24. The order requires people to stay in their homes unless necessary for trips to grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and banks. People can also go outside for recreation, but must practice social distancing, according to the order. Similar stay-at-home orders had already been implemented in about 40 other states. Parson's order also closes all nonessential businesses.
“First and foremost, I want everyone to know that I love this state and the people of this state,” Parson said in a statement. “The people of this great state clearly define who we are in Missouri, and as governor, I have no greater responsibility than to protect the health, well-being, and safety of all Missourians.”
Many people in the state were already living under stay-at-home orders issued by local authorities.
The governor said local public health authorities would enforce the order.
“There comes a time when we have to make major sacrifices in our lives. Many of us make sacrifices each and every day, but now more than ever, we must all make sacrifices,” Parson said in a statement. “This is not about any one individual person. This is about our families, friends, neighbors, and the entire state of Missouri. For the sake of all Missourians, be smart, be responsible, and stay home, Missourians.”
The order requires:
- Individuals currently residing within the state of Missouri shall avoid leaving their homes or places of residence.
- All individuals in the state of Missouri shall avoid social gatherings of more than ten (10) people.
- All public and charter schools must remain closed for the duration of the Order.
- Any entity that does not employ individuals to perform essential worker functions, as set forth in guidance provided by the federal government, shall adhere to the limitations on social gatherings and social distancing.
- Any entity that employs individuals to perform essential worker functions, and that is engaged in retail sales to the public, shall limit the number of individuals in any particular retail location as follows:
- Twenty-five (25) percent or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy, as set by local authorities, for a retail location with square footage of less than ten thousand square feet (10,000 ft²);
- Ten (10) percent or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy, as set by local authorities, for a retail location with square footage of ten thousand square feet (10,000 ft²) or more.