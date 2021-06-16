(The Center Square) – High demand for homes and low interest rates continue to provide fuel for the real estate market in Missouri. Before buying a home or when reviewing the cost of home ownership, the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI) advises comparing prices for homeowners insurance.
“We recommend consumers regularly review their insurance policies,” Chlora Lindley-Myers, director of the DCI, said in a statement announcing a new report, “Homeowners Insurance-Premium & Losses.” “Does your current homeowners policy cover the cost to rebuild or repair your home if you are a victim of severe weather? You should also know that most homeowners policies do cover wind and hail damage – but most policies exclude flood damage, for example.”
Severe weather in Missouri during the past 22 years led to steady increases in homeowners filing claims and, subsequently, paying higher insurance premiums. The most significant loss category for Missouri residential property claims can be attributed to wind and hail damages.
“Missouri has had a pretty bad streak of weather for the last 20 years,” Lindley-Myers said. “It is clear from the data that the primary driver of homeowners insurance cost increases are weather-related losses. The pre- and post-2001 periods appear pretty stark when you look at the reports.”
In addition to information on premium increases, the report provides data on four significant years and events in Missouri, the amount of losses caused by wind and hail and the annual total of all losses:
- Tri-state hail storm in 2001: $811 million and $1.2 billion total.
- Tornado outbreaks in March, April and September 2006: $992 million and $1.4 billion total.
- Joplin EF5 tornado in 2011: $1.2 billion and $1.6 billion total
- Jefferson City tornado in 2019: $596 million and $1.1 billion total.