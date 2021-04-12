(The Center Square) – Missouri needs to invest nearly $9 billion in water infrastructure, 18 percent of state residents are without broadband internet service and there are nearly 2,200 bridges and more than 7,575 miles of highways in “poor condition.”
That is among Missouri infrastructure needs identified by the White House in state-by-state summaries published in anticipation of a Monday afternoon meeting between President Joe Biden and Republican and Democratic lawmakers regarding his proposed $2.3 trillion American Job Plan infrastructure package.
“For decades, infrastructure in Missouri has suffered from a systemic lack of investment. The need for action is clear,” Missouri’s state summary begins.
Missouri received a C- grade in the Infrastructure Report Card, which spans 12 categories. Utah’s C-plus was the highest grade. Puerto Rico’s D-minus grade was the lowest. Among findings:
• ROADS AND BRIDGES: There are 2,190 bridges and more than 7,576 miles of highway in poor condition in Missouri where, according to the report, since 2011, commute times have increased by 5.9 percent and, on average, each Missouri driver pays $743 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair.
“The American Jobs Plan will devote more than $600 billion to transform our nations' transportation infrastructure and make it more resilient, including $115 billion repairing roads and bridges,” the report card states.
The White House summary resembles a December report by research nonprofit TRIP, which ranked Missouri 45th nationwide in road funding and classified 52 percent of its roads as in “poor or mediocre condition,” costing drivers an $8 billion annually in lost productivity and higher operating expenses.
The state has $8-$10 billion in “unfunded” road needs, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), which saw a $38-million shortfall in 2020 revenues because of pandemic-induced declines in traffic.
Another bill to raise Missouri’s motor fuel tax (MFT) tax for the first time since 1996 is headed for floor votes during this session and a possible voter referendum in 2022, where similar 2014 and 2018 efforts failed.
But with a “revenue-neutral” provision and carnage on the state’s roads the highest since 2007, voters may receptive to Sen. Dave Schatz’s, R-Sullivan, Senate Bill 262 proposal to raise Missouri’s 17 cents-per-gallon MFT — the nation’s second-lowest — by 2.5 cents annually the next four years to 27 cents-per-gallon.
• PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION: One third of trains and other mass transit vehicles in Missouri are “past useful life.” The ‘American Jobs Plan’ will invest $85 billion in mass transit.
• RESILIENCY: Between 2010-20, Missouri endured 44 “extreme weather events” that caused $20 billion in damages. Biden’s plan calls for $50 billion to “improve the resiliency” of infrastructure nationwide.
• DRINKING WATER: Missouri’s drinking water infrastructure will require $8.9 billion in additional funding over the next 20 years. The ‘American Jobs Plan’ includes $111 billion for water infrastructure.
• HOUSING: Nearly 345,000 Missourians are “rent burdened,” meaning rent consumes more than 30 percent of income. Biden’s plan proposes investing $200 billion in affordable housing.
• BROADBAND: Eighteen percent of Missourians live in areas where there is no broadband internet and half live in areas where there is only one internet provider.
• CHILD CARE: Fifty-four percent of Missourians live in “childcare deserts.”
• MANUFACTURING: More than 277,000 Missourians – 9.5 percent of the state’s workforce – work in manufacturing, which accounts for nearly 13 percent of the state’s economic output. Biden’s proposal would invest $300 billion “to retool and revitalize American manufacturers.”
• CLEAN ENERGY JOBS: As of 2019, according to the summary, there were 56,486 Missourians working in clean energy. The American Jobs Plan invests in “creating more good-paying union jobs advancing clean energy production.”