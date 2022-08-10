(The Center Square) – The day after the Secretary of State certified and placed an amendment to the Missouri Constitution to legalize recreational marijuana on the November ballot, the initiative’s sponsors started an education and awareness campaign.
“We really want Missouri voters to take the time to read the petition, examine it, scrutinize it and understand the details,” Alan Zagier, a spokesman for Legal Missouri 2022, said in an interview with The Center Square. “There are a lot of aspects to this and we’re excited that we get to take this directly to the voters. We’re even more excited that, after years of legislative inaction, the Missouri voters will finally have an opportunity to decide on this issue for themselves.”
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced on Tuesday enough signatures were certified in six of the eight U.S. Congressional districts to get the amendment on the November ballot. Petitions for changing the constitution must be signed by 8% of legal voters in any six of the eight districts.
Missouri will become the 20th state to legalize recreational cannabis if voters approve Amendment 3.
“The tide is turning and largely has turned,” Zagier said. “There’s a legal, cultural and social transformation that’s been taking place in this country and a conversation on the use of cannabis for several years now. It’s only going to increase and we feel like we’re on the cusp of this change. We feel Missourians are ready and are tired of prohibition.”
The initiative creates automatic expungement for those with non-violent, marijuana-related offenses. Those convicted of those offenses will be allowed to petition for release from incarceration or parole and probation along with expungement of the criminal records.
The approved ballot language includes estimated initial costs of $3.1 million and revenues of at least $7.9 million. Annual costs are estimated to be $5.5 million, and annual revenues of at least $40.8 million.
The state sales tax on recreational marijuana will be 6%, and local governments will be able to assess local sales taxes of up to 3% if the amendment passes. The state sales tax collected will be distributed to fund veterans' health care, drug treatment and the public defender system.
“I don’t think we’re going to get 100% of the vote,” Zagier said, “but we’re feeling pretty good about our chances.”