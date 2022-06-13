(The Center Square) – Automobile owners in Franklin County will spend less for state licensing beginning July 1.
A vehicle emissions test, costing as much as $24, will no longer be required to register the 105,000 people living in Franklin County. The Missouri Air Conservation Commission adopted an amendment to the state regulation for the county in January.
Ground-level ozone concentrations in the St. Louis region steadily declined during the last 20 years. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) credited the change to years of collaborative efforts with citizens and various agencies to reduce air emissions. Although the requirement ends in Franklin County, it remains for vehicles registered in Jefferson, St. Charles and St. Louis Counties and the City of St. Louis.
In 2019, DNR submitted a formal request to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to end emissions testing in Franklin County. A media release from the DNR stated its documentation demonstrated the removal of the testing wouldn’t jeopardize air quality or the federal standard for ground-level ozone. The DNR also stated air pollution from motor vehicles would continue to decline in Franklin County without the testing due to existing federal motor vehicle regulations.
“We are happy to announce the removal of this regulatory burden for vehicle owners in Franklin County,” Dru Buntin, director of DNR, said in a statement. “We will continue to evaluate and pursue opportunities to remove burdens on our citizens where it will not jeopardize the environmental improvements we have achieved.”
The DNR began working with the Department of Revenue and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Driver and Vehicle Safety Division to prepare for the change in Franklin County. The DNR also is contacting emissions testing stations in Franklin County and surrounding areas to communicate the change.
Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson said the change provides relief to citizens and working families in Franklin County.
“… that will save them time and put money back in their pockets,” Parson said in a statement. “Missouri will continue our balanced approach to protect our environment and natural resources without overburdening our businesses and citizens.”