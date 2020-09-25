(The Center Square) – The most recent United States Department of Agriculture forecast predicts greater crop production than originally projected in Missouri, with estimations for corn and soybeans especially now on the rise compared to last year.
From top to bottom, mid-Missouri farmers are now thought to be hopeful that increased yields and recovering prices will make for better than expected fall harvest.
"This is certainly a better outlook than what we were expecting," Missouri Corn Growers Association Vice President Jay Fischer told KOMU.
Current estimates are that corn will produce up to 175 bushels per acre, up from 155 bushels in 2019. Soybean production is also expected to increase to 53 bushels per acre, compared to 46 bushels in 2019.
Fisher said the new numbers leave him pleasantly surprised.
"I'm surprised at some of the yield estimates that I've seen," he told KOMU. "I find it hard to believe they're going to be as good as they say they are."
Still, Fisher is proceeding with caution.
"You never know until it's in the bin," he told KOMU. "We've still got a ways to go to get through harvest."
All year, the price of con has fluctuated, with the Iowa’s derecho windstorm in August causing the loss of up to 10 million acres of crops.
Making for an even greater price impact have been the recent trade developments sprouting up between the U.S. and China. Fisher estimates that the international commodity trade raised the price of corn by roughly 40 cents per bushel over the past three weeks.
For the month of July, corn prices were around $3.38 a bushel, down by 86 cents from 2019. Again, Fisher chooses to see the glass as half-full.
"We're still below the cost of production," he said. "But at least we're still 40 or 50 cents better than we thought we were going to be."