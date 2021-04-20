(The Center Square) – Missouri workers who are labor union members numbered 238,000 in 2020, or 9.4 percent of the workforce, according to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
The percentage of union members in the state’s workforce was the 25th highest among the 50 states and the District of Columbia. The total number of workers in Missouri last year, when the coronavirus pandemic was under way, was 2,525,000, according to the BLS study.
Nationwide, the share of wage and salary employees who were union members in 2020 was 10.8 percent, a percentage point increase of 0.5 compared to 2019, the BLS reported. The percentage of unionized public-sector workers (34.8 percent) is more than five times greater than that of private-sector workers (6.3 percent), the study said.
Unionization rates were highest in protective security services, schooling, training and library jobs, the BLS reported. And on average, union members make $1,144 per week, compared to $958 for nonunion workers, according to the study.
---
2019-2020 Labor Union Membership by State
|State
|Total Employed in 2019 (in Thousands)
|# of Union Members in 2019 (in Thousands)
|% of Union Members in 2019
|Total Employed in 2020 (in Thousands)
|# of Union Members in 2020 (in Thousands)
|% of Union Members in 2020
|Rank Based on % of Union Members in 2020
|Hawaii
|574
|135
|23.5%
|508
|120
|23.7%
|1
|New York
|8,253
|1,732
|21.0%
|7,552
|1,661
|22.0%
|2
|Rhode Island
|475
|83
|17.4%
|455
|81
|17.8%
|3
|Alaska
|282
|48
|17.1%
|280
|49
|17.7%
|4
|Washington
|3,393
|638
|18.8%
|3,201
|557
|17.4%
|5
|Connecticut
|1,680
|244
|14.5%
|1,533
|262
|17.1%
|6
|California
|16,485
|2,504
|15.2%
|15,069
|2,441
|16.2%
|7 (tie)
|Oregon
|1,772
|255
|14.4%
|1,694
|275
|16.2%
|7 (tie)
|New Jersey
|4,094
|642
|15.7%
|3,719
|600
|16.1%
|9
|Minnesota
|2,662
|364
|13.7%
|2,515
|398
|15.8%
|10
|Michigan
|4,323
|589
|13.6%
|3,974
|604
|15.2%
|11
|Maine
|588
|69
|11.8%
|559
|82
|14.7%
|12
|Illinois
|5,658
|771
|13.6%
|5,178
|739
|14.3%
|13
|Pennsylvania
|5,642
|676
|12.0%
|5,307
|717
|13.5%
|14
|Nevada
|1,379
|201
|14.6%
|1,208
|161
|13.4%
|15
|Ohio
|5,127
|610
|11.9%
|4,815
|637
|13.2%
|16
|Maryland
|2,912
|330
|11.3%
|2,690
|351
|13.1%
|17
|Massachusetts
|3,397
|406
|12.0%
|2,982
|357
|12.0%
|18 (tie)
|Montana
|437
|46
|10.5%
|419
|50
|12.0%
|18 (tie)
|Vermont
|290
|33
|11.2%
|265
|31
|11.8%
|20
|West Virginia
|704
|72
|10.2%
|666
|71
|10.7%
|21
|New Hampshire
|677
|69
|10.3%
|629
|62
|9.8%
|22
|Delaware
|432
|38
|8.7%
|424
|41
|9.7%
|23
|Nebraska
|894
|75
|8.4%
|890
|85
|9.6%
|24
|Missouri
|2,661
|297
|11.1%
|2,525
|238
|9.4%
|25
|Kansas
|1,280
|112
|8.7%
|1,282
|114
|8.9%
|26
|Wisconsin
|2,698
|218
|8.1%
|2,592
|227
|8.7%
|27
|District of Columbia
|361
|34
|9.3%
|343
|30
|8.6%
|28
|Indiana
|3,007
|249
|8.3%
|2,838
|235
|8.3%
|29
|Alabama
|2,041
|173
|8.5%
|1,896
|151
|8.0%
|30
|Wyoming
|243
|18
|7.3%
|240
|18
|7.6%
|31
|Kentucky
|1,786
|144
|8.0%
|1,694
|127
|7.5%
|32
|Colorado
|2,631
|237
|9.0%
|2,470
|182
|7.4%
|33
|Mississippi
|1,105
|70
|6.3%
|1,034
|74
|7.1%
|34 (tie)
|New Mexico
|813
|58
|7.1%
|743
|53
|7.1%
|34 (tie)
|Iowa
|1,543
|97
|6.3%
|1,401
|93
|6.6%
|36
|Florida
|8,827
|551
|6.2%
|8,155
|524
|6.4%
|37
|North Dakota
|356
|21
|6.0%
|338
|21
|6.2%
|38
|Oklahoma
|1,554
|96
|6.2%
|1,501
|90
|6.0%
|39
|Louisiana
|1,784
|94
|5.3%
|1,682
|99
|5.9%
|40
|Idaho
|764
|37
|4.9%
|732
|41
|5.6%
|41
|Arizona
|3,028
|174
|5.7%
|2,909
|155
|5.3%
|42
|Texas
|12,334
|497
|4.0%
|11,607
|563
|4.9%
|43
|Arkansas
|1,200
|62
|5.2%
|1,158
|55
|4.7%
|44
|Georgia
|4,422
|108
|4.1%
|4,173
|194
|4.6%
|45
|Tennessee
|2,947
|135
|4.6%
|2,678
|117
|4.4%
|46
|Virginia
|3,881
|156
|4.0%
|3,703
|164
|4.4%
|47
|South Dakota
|395
|22
|5.6%
|385
|17
|4.3%
|48
|Utah
|1,409
|62
|4.4%
|1,403
|51
|3.7%
|49
|North Carolina
|4,396
|102
|2.3%
|4,128
|129
|3.1%
|50
|South Carolina
|2,140
|47
|2.2%
|2,036
|59
|2.9%
|51
Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics