(The Center Square) – Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, a member of GOP leadership and ally of Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, said Monday that he won't run for re-election next year.
"After 14 general election victories – three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections – I won't be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year," Blunt said in a video message.
"I want to thank my family and thank the great team that came together to help me work for you. Most importantly, thanks to Missourians, whether you voted for me or not, for the opportunity to work for you and a better for our state and our country," Blunt said in the video. "There's still a lot to do and I look forward every day this year and next year as I continue to work for you in the Senate."
Blunt, 71, was elected to the Senate in 2010. He is chairman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee and is a member of the Senate Rules Committee.